Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
|
28.05.2026 20:41:18
Why Super Micro Computer Rallied Today
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rallied 10.3% on Thursday as of 1:26 p.m. EDT.Super Micro has been a controversial stock this year. In March, two employees -- one of whom was Super Micro's co-founder and a board member -- as well as a contractor in Taiwan, were charged with smuggling embargoed AI servers to China through third-party distributors in Taiwan.Super Micro was not charged, and noted that it had helped authorities in their investigation; however, the scandal involving employees and board members certainly cast a pall over Super Micro's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
|
18:00
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Super Micro Computer-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Super Micro Computer von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26