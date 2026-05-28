Super Micro Computer Aktie

Super Micro Computer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

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28.05.2026 20:41:18

Why Super Micro Computer Rallied Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rallied 10.3% on Thursday as of 1:26 p.m. EDT.Super Micro has been a controversial stock this year. In March, two employees -- one of whom was Super Micro's co-founder and a board member -- as well as a contractor in Taiwan, were charged with smuggling embargoed AI servers to China through third-party distributors in Taiwan.Super Micro was not charged, and noted that it had helped authorities in their investigation; however, the scandal involving employees and board members certainly cast a pall over Super Micro's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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