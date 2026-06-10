Super Micro Computer Aktie

Super Micro Computer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.06.2026 17:03:51

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Got Crushed Today

Demand for cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) has been soaring. As a supplier of high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage solutions for data centers, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is booming. But the stock is another story, as Supermicro announced it plans to raise $7 billion to fund equipment purchases to satisfy its backlog. Shares plunged on that news and were at the morning low down 16.8% as of 11:00 a.m. ET. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc

mehr Nachrichten