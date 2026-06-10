Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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10.06.2026 17:03:51
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Got Crushed Today
Demand for cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI) has been soaring. As a supplier of high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage solutions for data centers, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is booming. But the stock is another story, as Supermicro announced it plans to raise $7 billion to fund equipment purchases to satisfy its backlog. Shares plunged on that news and were at the morning low down 16.8% as of 11:00 a.m. ET. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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