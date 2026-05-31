Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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01.06.2026 01:03:49
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock moved sharply higher in this week's trading, gaining 37.8% across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively. Supermicro stock got valuation boosts this week in response to news about efforts to curb the sale of banned artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to China. The company's share price then surged higher following Dell's recent quarterly report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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