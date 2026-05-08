Super Micro Computer Aktie
WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023
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08.05.2026 17:26:10
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Surged This Week
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock has been rallying, which is a big relief for shareholders. Investors have sent shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) server and solutions technology company soaring by more than 50% over the past month, including a 28% gain this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Some of that has been a bounce-back after the company's co-founder, Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, resigned in March following his indictment in a federal investigation concerning the alleged smuggling of technology to China. Earnings this week have investors feeling more optimistic about Supermicro now, though. The question for investors is whether past troubles are truly behind the company. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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