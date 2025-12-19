Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
19.12.2025 18:01:18
Why SuperX AI Technology Stock Was Wilting This Week
According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ: SUPX) was sliding by 25% in price week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon. The company announced that it was tapping institutional investors for a new round of financing, stoking concerns about its financial situation and raising fears about share dilution. On Tuesday, SuperX disclosed in a regulatory filing that on Nov. 11, it entered into a pair of private placement subscription agreements with two institutional investors it did not name. SuperX is selling a total of 1.8 million units, consisting of one ordinary share of the company and one-third of a warrant to purchase a single ordinary share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
