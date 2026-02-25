Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
25.02.2026 18:09:00
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Expects More Good Times in 2026
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Expects More Good Times in 2026

Some giants of the technology industry have the resources and will to build their own vertically integrated businesses that include both semiconductor chip design and production. However, for the vast bulk of chip designers, having Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) available as the go-to foundry for turning their top artificial intelligence chip designs into actual products is a vital part of their business models. For its part, Taiwan Semi has been more than happy to scale up its operations to take advantage of AI demand and demonstrate its continued reliability even during a supply crunch.Taiwan Semi stock has acted as you might expect, soaring in the wake of strong financial performance. But with shares near record levels, the question on many shareholders' minds is whether the foundry specialist can continue to expand and maintain market share, and how long AI-powered demand is likely to grow at its current breakneck pace. In this third and final article on Taiwan Semi for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll get a closer look at what CEO C.C. Wei and his executive team see as the key strategic points driving the company's future plans.
