GIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002
|
16.01.2026 23:15:00
Why This Stock's Recent Weakness Could Be a Gift for Patient Investors
It's easy to hold a growth stock and feel good about it when that asset is outperforming the S&P 500. However, corrections can test an investor's patience and cause people to exit great companies too early. That test has recently unfolded with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).The AI chipmaker is down by more than 20% from its all-time highs despite posting impressive revenue growth and rising margins. It has the makings of a compelling long-term stock, and investors can currently get it at a discount.
