:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 01:36:00
Why This Tech Stock's Recent Dip Could Be a Buying Opportunity
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market, but a 14% pullback from highs hit in early February could be a buying opportunity. And despite its recent highs, the stock is still not expensive, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15 times analyst estimates for fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) and just over 7.5 times fiscal 2027 estimates.Image source: Getty Images.The company is a leading producer of NAND storage devices, or flash memory. It is one of the few pure-play ways to invest in this segment of the tech market after the company was spun off from Western Digital about a year ago. NAND has been a very cyclical market over the years, but the space looks like it is at the beginning of what appears to be a long-lasting supercycle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!