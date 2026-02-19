Trilogy Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARD3 / ISIN: CA89621C1059
|
19.02.2026 19:10:19
Why Trilogy Metals Stock Is Crashing This Week
February hasn't been kind to Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ) stock. Through the first half of the month, shares of the exploration and development mining company had fallen more than 16%. And things have continued heading south over the past few days. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this week, and a well-known billionaire exited his position in Trilogy Metals -- two catalysts for the stock's recent decline.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Trilogy Metals are down 14.2% from the end of trading last Friday through 11:21 a.m. ET today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
