USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
|
30.01.2026 17:00:21
Why USA Rare Earth Stock Bounced Back Today
What goes up must come down. Apparently, it must also go back up again.USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) stock soared 8% Monday after the Commerce Department loaned the company $1.3 billion, and paid $277 million for an equity stake.The stock then U-turned on worries the government wouldn't subsidize USA Rare Earth with price guarantees. By close of trading yesterday, the stock had lost all its gains from the government loan and investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!