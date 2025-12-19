UWM a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QFQA / ISIN: US91823B1098
19.12.2025 17:55:12
Why UWM Holdings Stock Was Getting Mashed This Week
Mortgage company UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the indirect parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage, announced the first major acquisition in its history earlier this week.Many investors were unhappy about this, however, and according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, these folks were collectively trading UWM's stock down by nearly 9% week-to-date as of mid-session trading Friday.On Wednesday, UWM announced it had agreed to acquire mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Two Harbors Investment. The deal is valued at $1.3 billion, UWM said, and will be paid for entirely in the company's stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
