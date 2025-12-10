NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.12.2025 19:12:30
Why Veteran Researcher Ed Yardeni Is Now Backing the "Impressive 493" Over Big Tech
One longtime tech bull is waving a white flag of sorts.Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, has been overweight the tech sector for 15 years and often has one of the highest S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) targets on Wall Street. However, Yardeni is now reversing his position, going underweight on the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, and instead encouraging investors to buy the remaining 493 stocks on the broad-market index, which he dubbed the "Impressive 493." Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
