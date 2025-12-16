VinFast Aktie

16.12.2025

Why VinFast Auto Stock Motored Higher Today

It was quite a memorable Monday in the short history of electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS). The company formally opened its first factory in Southeast Asia outside of its native Vietnam, and investors cheered the expansion. They collectively traded the company's U.S.-listed shares up by more than 5% on a generally gloomy day for the stock market. VinFast cut the ribbon on that new facility, located in Subang, Indonesia. It did so in a formal ceremony that included representatives of both the Indonesian and Vietnamese governments, in addition to company officials.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
