Vuzix Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A1KCVK / ISIN: US92921W3007
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15.05.2026 23:09:30
Why Vuzix Stock Sank Today
Amid pressures for tech valuations, Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) stock ended Friday's trading in the red. The augmented-reality (AR) company's share price closed out the day down 2.6% and had been off as much as 21.8% earlier in trading. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6% in the session. The company actually reported sales and earnings for the period that exceeded the average analyst targets, but that wasn't enough to prevent a pullback for the stock. With today's pullback, the company's share price is now down roughly 21% in 2026's trading. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vuzix Corporation
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Vuzix präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)