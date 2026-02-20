Weave Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7GD / ISIN: US94724R1086
|
21.02.2026 00:36:35
Why Weave Communications Stock Flopped on Friday
Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) published its latest earnings release on Friday, and it'll probably spend the weekend wishing it hadn't. Mr. Market wasn't happy about the company's slight bottom-line miss, and punished Weave by selling out of its equity. By the end of the day, the company's shares had fallen by almost 5%.Weave, which specializes in communications solutions for healthcare businesses, released its final set of 2025 figures. The fourth quarter saw the company earn revenue of $63.4 million, which bettered the year-ago period by 17%. Growth on the bottom line was more sluggish, with net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) expanding by 8% to $2.6 million ($0.03 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Weave Communications Inc Registered Shs
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: Weave Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Weave Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)