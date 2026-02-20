Weave Communications Aktie

Weave Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C7GD / ISIN: US94724R1086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.02.2026 00:36:35

Why Weave Communications Stock Flopped on Friday

Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) published its latest earnings release on Friday, and it'll probably spend the weekend wishing it hadn't. Mr. Market wasn't happy about the company's slight bottom-line miss, and punished Weave by selling out of its equity. By the end of the day, the company's shares had fallen by almost 5%.Weave, which specializes in communications solutions for healthcare businesses, released its final set of 2025 figures. The fourth quarter saw the company earn revenue of $63.4 million, which bettered the year-ago period by 17%. Growth on the bottom line was more sluggish, with net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) expanding by 8% to $2.6 million ($0.03 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Weave Communications Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten