Webull Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40Z5Y / ISIN: KYG9572D1034
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10.06.2026 21:42:53
Why Webull Stock Jumped 14% Today
Shares of Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) are soaring today, rising as much as 14% around 3 p.m. ET. The move was driven by heavy call options activity, not company news.Day traders crowded into Webull's call options on Wednesday. Trading volumes were about three times the usual level, resulting in the unusual situation of daily trades outnumbering the open interest positions for several short-dated call options. Traders chiefly bought the weekly June 12 calls at the $6 and $6.50 strikes, betting the stock would keep running. These strike prices are just above last night's closing price of $5.41 per share.Short-dated call buying can be self-reinforcing. Dealers who sell calls often hedge incoming option orders by purchasing shares, which adds upward pressure. The reverse is also true: if the stock fails to clear key strike prices, those hedges unwind, and the stock can give back gains quickly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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