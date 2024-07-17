17.07.2024 14:18:52

Wiers Farm Recalls Whole, Salad Cucumbers Sold Through Walmart

(RTTNews) - Willard, Ohio-based Wiers Farm Inc. is recalling a limited number of whole and salad cucumbers due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration. The impacted products were sold through select Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

The recall involves whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and 2 lb bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and June 6.

The impacted product was not grown or harvested by Wiers Farm, but was sourced from out of state, then handled and distributed by Wiers Farm.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development or MDARD through routine sampling.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

Consumers are urged to discard the recalled product, which is past its shelf life.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

24.06.24 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.06.24 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.24 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.06.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.06.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 64,93 0,96% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen