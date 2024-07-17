|
17.07.2024 14:18:52
Wiers Farm Recalls Whole, Salad Cucumbers Sold Through Walmart
(RTTNews) - Willard, Ohio-based Wiers Farm Inc. is recalling a limited number of whole and salad cucumbers due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration. The impacted products were sold through select Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
The recall involves whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and 2 lb bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and June 6.
The impacted product was not grown or harvested by Wiers Farm, but was sourced from out of state, then handled and distributed by Wiers Farm.
The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development or MDARD through routine sampling.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
However, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.
Consumers are urged to discard the recalled product, which is past its shelf life.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.