Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2JR / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54
|
14.05.2025 03:00:12
Wildfires and Floods Caused Billion-Dollar Economic Loss in Asia Pacific in the first quarter of 2025: Aon Report
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, published Asia Pacific (APAC) insights from its Q1 Global Catastrophe Recap – April 2025, which analyzes the natural disaster events that occurred worldwide during the first quarter of 2025.
During this period, the APAC region experienced significant wildfire activity, particularly in South Korea and Japan. South Korea faced devastating wildfires that resulted in 31 deaths, 49 injuries and the destruction of over 7,700 structures with losses estimated at approximately $1B.
The earthquake that occurred in March in Myanmar is the costliest event of the year so far. Damage is expected to reach billions of dollars and only a fraction is covered by insurance. The costliest event for APAC insurers was ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, with insured losses of approximately AU $1B.
The Q1 data follows Aon's 2025 Climate and Catastrophe Insight report, which identified global natural disaster and climate trends to quantify the risk and human impact of extreme weather events in 2024, where total economic losses in APAC were $74B, with insurance covering only approximately $4B.
The main driver of economic losses in 2024 was flooding, with a significant contribution from seasonal floods in China. Two major events: the Noto earthquake in Japan and Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia and China also accounted for a large proportion of the losses.
Typhoon Yagi was one of the most severe storms to hit Southeast Asia since Typhoon Rammasun in 2014. The storm caused extensive damage across Vietnam, China, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand, resulting in significant economic and insured losses. This event highlights the importance of considering both wind and flood risks in typhoon-prone areas.
George Attard, CEO for Reinsurance Solutions for APAC at Aon, said: "The devastating earthquake in Myanmar, which caused at least 5,400 deaths and significant structural and infrastructure loss, underscores the importance of being prepared for catastrophe-related risks. Extreme weather and seismic events remain a powerful force driving the complexity and volatility that businesses and communities face and emphasizes the urgent need for innovative mitigation solutions to address this growing challenge."
Aon's 2025 Climate and Catastrophe Insight report highlights several trends with natural catastrophe losses:
The economic and insured losses in the region also contrast with the global figures, where economic losses from natural disasters in 2024 are estimated at $368B, more than 10 percent above the long-term average since 2000.
With greater resilience and mitigation measures in place, global economies can reduce damage and loss of life. In 2024, 18,100 people lost their lives due to natural hazards, mostly from heatwaves and flooding globally. This was below the 21st-century average of 72,400. The long-term decrease in global fatalities can be attributed to improved warning systems, weather forecasts and evacuation planning, underscoring the value of reliable climate data, insights and analytics.
Significant Asia Events in 2024
"Asia is at the forefront of flood modelling," said Peter Cheesman, head of Risk Capital analytics for APAC at Aon. "Despite this, there remains a need for better tools and collaborations with public and private partnerships to help close the insurance gap. A comprehensive, multi-country strategy, together with advanced modelling and data inputs, are critical in helping risk managers prepare for future events as climate and exposure trends continue to evolve."
Aon's 2025 Climate and Catastrophe Insight report can be found here.
Hashtag: #Aon #climaterisks #climate #catastrophe #catastropherisks #flooding
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon
14/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03:00
|Wildfires and Floods Caused Billion-Dollar Economic Loss in Asia Pacific in the first quarter of 2025: Aon Report (EQS Group)
|
25.04.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Start des Freitagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.25
|Ausblick: Aon legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.03.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zum Start des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.25
|Two-Thirds of Employees in Singapore Considering Changing Employers Within the Next 12 Months, Aon Study Finds (EQS Group)