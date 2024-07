Will Disney Stock Really Lose to the Market for the Fourth Year in a Row?

It's been an up and down year for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors. Shares of the media giant got off to a hot start in 2024. At one point in March it was trading 37% higher, making it the best year-to-date performer among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). It's not wearing that crown anymore.After three consecutive years of falling short against the market , it seemed as if the House of Mouse was finally going to pay off for its shareholders. The stock chart hasn't been as kind at this end of its successful proxy battle. Disney stock enters this week trading just 6% higher, losing again to all three of the major market averages.It doesn't have to stay that way. Let's look at some of the reasons why Disney shares can get back on track in the second half of this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool