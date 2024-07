Will Meta Platforms Do a Stock Split in 2024?

News of a stock split can raise interest in a company, even though it really doesn't have any significant impact on the underlying investment. But whether it makes a real impact or not is beside the point because stock splits normally create buzz around a stock.One stock that might be feeling left out these days is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), formerly known as Facebook, which hasn't done a split yet. But the social media company has seen its share price rise significantly since 2023 and is now trading at more than $500 per share. Is a split likely coming this year?Whether it's copying new features from its rivals, getting in on the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) by launching its own assistant, or trying to create its own cryptocurrency, Meta often likes to join the crowd. Deploying a stock split would appear to be par for the course, should the company decide to follow suit on that as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool