:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.02.2026 09:54:00
Will Micron Be the Next Nvidia -- or the Next Intel?
Some companies achieve unimaginable success and then take it to the next level. Others become wildly successful and then begin a slow decline.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an example of the former. The GPU maker first dominated the gaming market, but really hit its stride making chips for data centers hosting artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is an example of the latter category. The chipmaker once dominated the market, only to be knocked off its perch as AI took over.The jury is still out on which group Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) belongs to. Will Micron be the next Nvidia -- or the next Intel?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!