Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
25.12.2025 00:01:00
Will Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock Keep Its Losing Streak Going in 2026?
Investors in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have been on quite the roller-coaster ride over the past 12 months. The stock has declined by more than 30% over the past year, despite touching a 52-week high of $25.84 in late September. With all the hype surrounding the potential of quantum computing, where QCi's stock goes next will largely depend on how much commercial traction it can garner in the coming year. Last week's acquisition announcement could help reverse its downward slide, but many questions persist.On Dec. 15, QCi made an unexpected and aggressive move to expand its footprint in the quantum tech industry. It's acquiring Luminar Semiconductor, a subsidiary of lidar sensor specialist Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR), in an all-cash deal worth $110 million. This move is significant for QCi, as it marks a shift away from R&D and into revenue-generating hardware, as Luminar Semiconductor does have active customers for its photonic technologies. On the same day, Luminar Technologies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the semiconductor subsidiary is not a debtor in that case. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
