Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.01.2026 15:32:00
Will Quantum Computing Stocks Become the AI Stocks of 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks drove market gains not only last year, but over the past few years. Investors are constantly on the lookout for the next major revolution in technology, and this time, they identified it as AI. The opportunity is far from over as AI development remains in its early chapters. Today, companies continue to train models to apply to real-world situations, and tech giants are still in the process of building out infrastructure to support the development and use of AI.All of this means that many companies involved in AI should continue to deliver (or start to deliver) revenue growth -- and that could push their shares higher in the years to come as the AI story unfolds.As this takes place, investors haven't given up on looking for other growth opportunities in technology, and one that's attracted attention is the area of quantum computing. Many of the pure play companies have already seen their shares soar -- for example, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ each have climbed in the quadruple digits over the past three years. Still, these companies' stock prices started off at very low levels -- so any major revenue gains in the future could drive them much higher from where they are today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!