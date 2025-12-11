Post a Aktie

Post a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWE7 / ISIN: US7374651047

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.12.2025 23:00:00

Will the Stock Market Do the Unthinkable This Year and Post a Third Consecutive Annual Gain of at Least 20%?

It's hard to believe that just about eight months ago, the stock market was reeling. President Donald Trump had just shocked the world by announcing high tariff rates on most of the United States' major trading partners, catching most investors off guard and sending the market into free fall. At one point, the broader benchmark S&P 500 index fell below 5,000.However, Trump would eventually pause the implementation of some tariffs for a time, and while tariff rates are still high, inflation hasn't yet surged as much as the market perhaps thought. With just weeks remaining in the year, will the stock market do the unthinkable and post a third consecutive annual gain of at least 20%?It's been a volatile year for the market, but with little time remaining, the market appears to have several tailwinds at its back that could continue to lift the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Post Holdings Partnering Corporation Registered Shs (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Post Holdings Partnering Corporation Registered Shs (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen