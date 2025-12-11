Post a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWE7 / ISIN: US7374651047
|
11.12.2025 23:00:00
Will the Stock Market Do the Unthinkable This Year and Post a Third Consecutive Annual Gain of at Least 20%?
It's hard to believe that just about eight months ago, the stock market was reeling. President Donald Trump had just shocked the world by announcing high tariff rates on most of the United States' major trading partners, catching most investors off guard and sending the market into free fall. At one point, the broader benchmark S&P 500 index fell below 5,000.However, Trump would eventually pause the implementation of some tariffs for a time, and while tariff rates are still high, inflation hasn't yet surged as much as the market perhaps thought. With just weeks remaining in the year, will the stock market do the unthinkable and post a third consecutive annual gain of at least 20%?It's been a volatile year for the market, but with little time remaining, the market appears to have several tailwinds at its back that could continue to lift the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Post Holdings Partnering Corporation Registered Shs (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Post Holdings Partnering Corporation Registered Shs (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!