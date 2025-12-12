Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
12.12.2025 11:00:00
Will This Quantum Computing Stock Be a Must-Own in 2026?
Quantum computing investing has taken a step back since the market became a bit more risk-averse in October. Several quantum computing stocks have plunged from their all-time highs, including one of my favorites: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It was recently down around 35% from its peak established in October, but is it primed to make a comeback in 2026? Let's see if IonQ could be a top stock in 2026, or if the trend of the past few weeks will carry over into the new year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
