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WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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31.07.2026 10:30:00

Will Warren Buffett and Greg Abel Make Alphabet Berkshire Hathaway's Next Apple?

One of the biggest stories surrounding Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) this year is the company's large purchases of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock for its massive, nearly $359 billion equities portfolio.Alphabet has quickly become a top position for the conglomerate. It's an interesting move for Berkshire, as it's the first time it's gone all-in on an artificial intelligence (AI) stock. Will CEO Greg Abel and executive chairman Warren Buffett make Alphabet Berkshire's next Apple?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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