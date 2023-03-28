Willdan Selected by One of the Largest Utilities in the U.S. to Provide Planning Software and Services

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that one of the nation's largest energy delivery companies and their operating companies have licensed Integral Analytics’ LoadSEER software to evaluate integrated grid planning alternatives. Integral Analytics is Willdan’s wholly owned software subsidiary. This contract includes a software license for LoadSEER’s load and DER forecasting, software implementation, data services, and long-term professional support. Integral Analytics will provide the companies with analysis and forecasting for loads across nearly ten million electric meters – the largest deployment of LoadSEER software to date.

Willdan’s bundled solution incorporates both software and policy services to support future changes in end uses that align with the companies' clean energy goals. These changes include electric vehicle adoption, DERs, and gas-to-electricity conversions. Willdan’s software tools and services will empower the companies' planning engineers to model electrification and DER scenarios and to help design the grid.

"This new client is one of the largest energy delivery companies in the nation and is at the forefront of supporting customers and communities through their path to clean energy goals,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. "In providing modern software tools like LoadSEER, we enable utilities like this to make strategic decisions based on integrated grid forecasts.”

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting.

