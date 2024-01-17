Willdan Selected for Sixth Consecutive Time to Deliver Puget Sound Energy Small Business Program

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has awarded Willdan an $18 million contract to continue delivering their Small Business Direct Install program. This contract includes the direct installation of energy efficiency measures to PSE’s electric and gas small business customers, with an additional focus on small lodging and agricultural businesses for the new program cycle.

"Small business owners are historically underserved and don’t typically have the time needed to access utility services and programs,” said Penny Kyser, Program Manager of PSE’s Small Business Energy Efficiency program. "These customers present extensive untapped potential for energy savings. The Small Business Direct Install program focuses on these customers by providing no-cost energy services as well as raising their awareness of PSE rebate programs available to them. Willdan and PSE’s long and successful partnership has allowed PSE to consistently reach our most in-need customers while delivering savings goals.”

"This contract represents a continuation of Willdan’s service to PSE and their customers over the last 12 years,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. "The program has grown in size and scope over those years, serving 12,000 businesses and delivering 112M kWh in energy savings to date.”

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve their neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. PSE is Washington’s largest utility, supporting 1.1 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. For more about PSE and what they do, visit pse.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117137809/en/