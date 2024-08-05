|
05.08.2024 22:38:58
Williams Cos. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $401 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $2.336 billion from $2.483 billion last year.
Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $401 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.336 Bln vs. $2.483 Bln last year.
