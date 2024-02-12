WINDOOR reveals first look of new brand at the International Builders’ Show along with announcement of celebrity ambassador partnership

WINDOOR, part of the PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, will reveal its new brand identity, including a new look and logo, for the first time at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 27 – 29, 2024.

"With a new tagline of ‘Luxury Innovations for Windows and Doors’, the new branding signifies leading the coastal living transformation, both in consumer’s expectations and of the inspiration behind the brand,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "WINDOOR is pioneering and elevating the limits of coastal living with exclusive products like the Envista window wall system and technologies such as Diamond Glass, our latest innovation and the next generation of impact-resistant glass.”

Founded in 2001 in Florida, WINDOOR’s portfolio consists entirely of products designed, tested, and built with coastal environments in mind. With its refreshed brand identity, WINDOOR builds on its foundation and steps forward as the first ultra-luxury window and door brand focused exclusively on coastal living innovations.

To further champion the brand’s new positioning, WINDOOR has partnered with HGTV celebrity designer Sarah Baeumler as its new brand ambassador.

"The look and feel of WINDOOR products align perfectly with the high end, luxury projects our team is working on throughout the year and I am thrilled to be working with the brand,” said Baeumler. "The customization, clean lines, and modern coastal aesthetic create products that truly add to the overall elevated design and style of a home, and I am excited to begin adding WINDOOR products to our portfolio.”

The new branding is underscored by the foundation of four brand pillars: pioneering spirit, continually driven to innovate and improve; relationship driven, highly focused on customer service solutions; advanced adaptability, elevating coastal living engineering with the highest levels of quality and engineering at every stage; and superlative artisanship.

"Every product we create is custom manufactured to our clients’ needs and specifications,” said Debbie LaPinska, Chief Customer Officer of PGT Innovations. "Many of WINDOOR’s products can be made to meet the largest sizes in the industry, while still meeting the strictest certification standards. Every element of a WINDOOR product is thoughtfully designed, built, and customized by our master craftsman, which is the best in the industry. Our modern designs are created to complement any architectural style and allows our customers to customize grids in over 1,200 varieties.”

The new WINDOOR logo introduces Winston, a hippocamp, to represent the perfect adaptation to land and sea. The hippocamp is a mythological creature that is half horse, half fish, and is referenced by the ancient Greeks as the sea god Poseidon’s steed and fine art through the ages as an eternal spirit of natural wonder and beauty.

"Our new brand icon, Winston the modern hippocamp, represents the ideal synergy between two distinct worlds: the highly desirable land of our coast and the stunning environment and vistas of our oceans,” said Denine Harper, Sr. Brand Manager of PGT Innovations. "Just as WINDOOR provides pioneering solutions that are at the forefront of the design and functionality for luxury coastal lifestyles, our icon symbolizes an advanced adaptability and engineering with every product and material innovation we create.”

At this year’s IBS, WINDOOR will showcase new products, as well as several of its most in-demand windows and doors. On display at IBS will be the Series 8100 Narrow-Stile Sliding Glass Door, Pivot Wall, Envista Seamless Glazed Window Wall, Bifold Door, Series GD9995A Garage Door, and Series 9950A Terrace Door.

Envista — WINDOOR’s new impact seamless glazed product — has been selected as a Best of IBS™ Awards finalist within the Best Window & Door Product category. Additionally, it was recognized recently as the Most Innovative Window in Window + Door Magazine’s 2023 Window + Door Awards.

About WINDOOR

WINDOOR, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, pioneers and elevates the limits of coastal living with luxury specialty products for windows and doors. Launched in 2001 as the leading brand for custom impact technology, WINDOOR is the first and only ultra-luxury brand focused exclusively on coastal living innovations.

Proudly designed, built, tested, and founded in Florida, WINDOOR engineers products capable of meeting the largest sizes in the industry, while still adhering to the strictest certification standards. Every element of a WINDOOR product is thoughtfully designed, built, and customized by master craftsmen, and is created to complement any architectural style, with over 1,200 varieties and a superior customer experience.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WINDOOR®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

