Wipro Aktie
WKN: 938437 / ISIN: INE075A01022
|
26.11.2025 12:53:35
Wipro Partners With IISc To Develop Cutting Edge Research And Innovation In Frontier Technologies
(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT), Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science or IISc, and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development to advance on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies.
As per the agreement, Wipro and IISc will establish a joint research program focused on quantum computing, advanced AI models, secure digital infrastructure, and new approaches to autonomous networks, aiming to enhance the India-based company's ability to deliver next-generation AI-powered capabilities across sectors.
Moreover, the strategic collaboration will primarily work on the development of autonomous network intelligence, agentic and embodied AI, advanced optimization and secure computing models, and next-generation digital trust and secure infrastructure frameworks.
In the pre-market hours, WIT is trading at $2.71, up 0.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wipro Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.10.25
|Ausblick: Wipro mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Ausblick: Wipro stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Wipro Ltd.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wipro Ltd.
|250,20
|1,75%
|Wipro Ltd. (Spons. ADRs)
|2,24
|-0,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.