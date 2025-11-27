Wipro To Modernize Odido's IT Landscape

(RTTNews) - Wipro Limited (WIT, 507685, WIPRO), a major IT company, on Thursday announced a multi-year engagement with Odido Netherlands B.V., a Dutch telecom company, to boost Odido's IT landscape.

Wipro will lead a full-scale modernization of Odido's digital and enterprise technology landscape as well as drive IT simplification and automation. Wipro will also help Odido to improve productivity and streamline operations to reduce costs.

"The multi-year engagement marks a significant shift in Odido's IT strategy, with Wipro bringing deep domain expertise, AI-powered delivery, and a design-led approach to drive innovation," Wipro said.