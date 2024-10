With Warren-Buffett Led Berkshire Hathaway Buying the Remaining Stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Is It Time to Buy Utility Dividend Stocks?

This has been another great year in the stock market, with the broader indexes roaring to new highs. But Warren Buffett's commentary from Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting and changes to the company's public equity holdings indicate that Berkshire isn't a net buyer in today's market.Berkshire has cut its stake in its largest public equity holding, Apple, by nearly 50%, trimmed its position in Bank of America, and more. In total, Berkshire has sold over $100 billion in stock this year and has built up a cash and Treasury bill position of over $300 billion.However, Berkshire seems to remain confident in the utility and energy sectors, as evidenced by its sizable positions in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, as well as a decision to buy the remaining 8% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy (or BHE, for short) -- giving Berkshire total control of the entity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool