|
06.10.2024 15:00:00
With Warren-Buffett Led Berkshire Hathaway Buying the Remaining Stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Is It Time to Buy Utility Dividend Stocks?
This has been another great year in the stock market, with the broader indexes roaring to new highs. But Warren Buffett's commentary from Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting and changes to the company's public equity holdings indicate that Berkshire isn't a net buyer in today's market.Berkshire has cut its stake in its largest public equity holding, Apple, by nearly 50%, trimmed its position in Bank of America, and more. In total, Berkshire has sold over $100 billion in stock this year and has built up a cash and Treasury bill position of over $300 billion.However, Berkshire seems to remain confident in the utility and energy sectors, as evidenced by its sizable positions in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, as well as a decision to buy the remaining 8% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy (or BHE, for short) -- giving Berkshire total control of the entity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|617 500,00
|-2,06%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|412,95
|0,05%