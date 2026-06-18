Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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18.06.2026 18:15:00

Xanadu Quantum vs. IonQ: The Better Quantum Computing Stock Buy for 2026

Artificial intelligence stocks have been hot, and the next big investment opportunity could be in quantum computing. A number of pure-play quantum companies have gone public in the past few years, capitalizing on investor interest in the technology.One of the newest in this space is Xanadu Quantum Technologies (NASDAQ: XNDU). Its initial public offering (IPO) occurred on March 27. By comparison, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a relative veteran, having gone public in 2021.Is Xanadu or IonQ the better investment for investors seeking exposure to this up-and-coming industry? Here's a deeper look at both to arrive at an answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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