Xanh SM Laos launches electric taxi service in Savannakhet

SAVANNAKHET, LAOS - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 - Following successful launches in Vientiane Capital and the tourist town of Vang Vieng, Xanh SM Laos has officially expanded its electric taxi service to Savannakhet Province. This marks not only Xanh SM's next step in brand development but also the company's continued commitment to promoting electric vehicles and environmental protection in the "Land of a Million Elephants."



The first Xanh SM taxis arrive in Savannakhet province (Laos).

Starting March 1, 2024, both residents and tourists in Savannakhet province can utilize our 100% electric vehicles and 5-star service standards. These standards include premium vehicle quality and a dedicated team of professional drivers. Booking is easy through the Xanh SM Laos application, by calling our hotline at 021 988 888, or by hailing a car directly on the street. For clarity and convenience, every trip's route and fare information will be transparent.



To celebrate this event, Xanh SM Laos will launch exclusive promotional programs dedicated to Savannakhet. Specifically, from March 1st to March 10th, customers who download the Xanh SM Laos app and book a car will receive two 100% discount codes (up to 50,000 kip) each day. In addition, on the occasion of the opening of the Laos Tourism Year in Savannakhet, Xanh SM Laos will continue to offer 100 fifty-percent discount codes (up to 50,000 kip) each day for customers (up to 3 trips/day) from March 11th to March 17th.



Initially, Xanh SM Laos will deploy a fleet of 100



Starting from March 1st, locals and tourists in Savannakhet can use the Xanh SM electric taxi transportation service.

Choosing Savannakhet to expand the service is part of Xanh SM Laos' plan to develop electric taxi services in Laos, while contributing to popularizing green mobility solutions to the local population and international tourists. In the future, Xanh SM Laos will continue to extend the "green journey" to other provinces and cities such as Luang Prabang, Champasak...



In addition, the expansion of Xanh SM Laos' services in Savannakhet will also contribute to creating hundreds of jobs for locals with comprehensive training programs, stable incomes, and comprehensive welfare policies.



Thanks to the outstanding advantages of VinFast electric vehicles, which are zero-emission and noise-free, Xanh SM Laos has made a strong first impression on the Lao people after its launch in Vientiane on November 9, 2023. The Xanh SM Laos app attracted over 200,000 downloads within the first month, and quickly rose to the top of the "Free Apps" and "Travel Apps" categories on the App Store and Google Play.



The success of Xanh SM Taxi in Vientiane and Vang Vieng is a positive step for the company to continue expanding its services to Savannakhet as well as many other provinces and cities in the upcoming phase.



Customers can find out more information about Xanh SM electric taxi in Laos at the website: https://www.xanhsm.com/laos/ or download the Xanh SM Laos app via the following links:

For Android: https://bit.ly/XanhSMLaos1

For iOS: https://bit.ly/XanhSMLaos2 Customers who book a Xanh SM taxi for the first time will receive 2 additional 50% discount codes (maximum 50,000 kip) valid for 7 days from the time of installing and registering an account on the Xanh SM Laos app.

