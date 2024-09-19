|
19.09.2024 07:00:23
Xlife Sciences AG: Successful First Half of 2024 with Strategic Progress and Solid Financial Figures
|
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
Zurich, 19th of September 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published its 2024 Half-Year Report and announced significant progress in its business development. Despite a challenging market environment, the company was able to further expand its innovative strength and advance new partnerships and developments within its diversified portfolio.
The full 2024 Half-Year Report of Xlife Sciences AG is available for download as a PDF document in the «Financial Reports» section at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures. Operational Highlights in the First Half of 2024 Xlife Sciences AG’s diversified portfolio includes 25 project companies, which achieved important progress during the reporting period. The following highlights are exemplary:
Additionally, significant synergies between portfolio companies were leveraged to promote technological innovations and open up new market segments. Please find more information on this in the letter to our shareholders inside the Half-Year Report.
Financial Figures
In the first half of 2024, Xlife Sciences generated revenue of CHF 349.818.- (previous year: CHF 347.979.-). Earnings per share amounted to CHF 0.08.- (previous year: CHF -1.10.-). The balance sheet total increased to CHF 509.9 million (previous year: CHF 477.9 million), and equity reached CHF 367.0 million (previous year: CHF 332.6 million).
Strategic Partnerships and Internationalization
Another focus in the first half of 2024 was the internationalization of the business, particularly through expanded cooperation in Abu Dhabi with partners such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City. These partnerships strengthen Xlife Sciences' position as a leading player in life sciences and clinical research on a global scale.
Outlook for the Second Half of 2024
Xlife Sciences looks optimistically to the second half of the year and plans further strategic milestones. Two-thirds of the portfolio have reached the «Proof of Concept» status, providing a solid foundation for future growth.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «Despite a challenging market environment, we were able to achieve significant progress in the first half of 2024. Our innovative projects and strategic partnerships are creating sustainable value for our shareholders. We are well-positioned to achieve further growth and long-term value enhancement.»
Financial calendar
Contact
Xlife Sciences AG,
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|Valor:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1991039
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1991039 19-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
