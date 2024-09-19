19.09.2024 07:00:23

Xlife Sciences AG: Successful First Half of 2024 with Strategic Progress and Solid Financial Figures

Successful First Half of 2024 with Strategic Progress and Solid Financial Figures

Zurich, 19th of September 2024: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today published its 2024 Half-Year Report and announced significant progress in its business development. Despite a challenging market environment, the company was able to further expand its innovative strength and advance new partnerships and developments within its diversified portfolio.

The full 2024 Half-Year Report of Xlife Sciences AG is available for download as a PDF document in the «Financial Reports» section at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures. Operational Highlights in the First Half of 2024 Xlife Sciences AG’s diversified portfolio includes 25 project companies, which achieved important progress during the reporting period. The following highlights are exemplary:

  • x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH: With the introduction of the innovative PET-tracer DAZAmed, promising results in liver diagnostics in human were achieved. The rollout of the tracer is planned for the third quarter of 2024.
  • VERAXA Biotech AG: The company has supplemented its portfolio with an exclusive license in the field of hemibody technology, in addition to successful preclinical trials. This significantly reduces the risks of side effects and high toxicity in cancer therapy. 
  • novaxomx GmbH: Positive results from tests with extracellular vesicles to promote bone growth represent an important step toward market readiness.
  • FUSE-AI GmbH: The market launch of the AI software «Prostate.Carcinoma.ai» has been successfully completed and improves the speed and accuracy of prostate cancer diagnosis. Further indications, such as breast or lung cancer, are expected to follow soon.
  • palleos healthcare GmbH: The strategic merger with OCT Clinical GmbH strengthens the position in the field of clinical research and opens up access to additional countries and regions.

Additionally, significant synergies between portfolio companies were leveraged to promote technological innovations and open up new market segments. Please find more information on this in the letter to our shareholders inside the Half-Year Report.

Financial Figures

In the first half of 2024, Xlife Sciences generated revenue of CHF 349.818.- (previous year: CHF 347.979.-). Earnings per share amounted to CHF 0.08.- (previous year: CHF -1.10.-). The balance sheet total increased to CHF 509.9 million (previous year: CHF 477.9 million), and equity reached CHF 367.0 million (previous year: CHF 332.6 million). 

Strategic Partnerships and Internationalization

Another focus in the first half of 2024 was the internationalization of the business, particularly through expanded cooperation in Abu Dhabi with partners such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Masdar City. These partnerships strengthen Xlife Sciences' position as a leading player in life sciences and clinical research on a global scale.

Outlook for the Second Half of 2024

Xlife Sciences looks optimistically to the second half of the year and plans further strategic milestones. Two-thirds of the portfolio have reached the «Proof of Concept» status, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented: «Despite a challenging market environment, we were able to achieve significant progress in the first half of 2024. Our innovative projects and strategic partnerships are creating sustainable value for our shareholders. We are well-positioned to achieve further growth and long-term value enhancement

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2024 25 April 2025
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2025 24 June 2025
Half-Year Report 2025 23 September 2025

Contact 
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

