Xponential Fitness Says Mark King Is New CEO

(RTTNews) - Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF), a franchisor of health and wellness brands, said on Monday that it has appointed Mark King as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 17.

Consequently, he will replace interim CEO Brenda Morris, who took this role on May 10 after the Board removed then CEO, Anthony Geisler.

The new chief executive King has served as CEO at Taco Bell. Prior to Taco Bell, he was the President of Adidas North America.