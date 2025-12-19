:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.12.2025 12:50:00
XRP vs. Solana: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire-Maker?
When it comes to minting new millionaires, crypto investors have their pick of dozens of high-risk, high-upside altcoins.Two that stand out right now are XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). While both are down in 2025, they have displayed plenty of upside potential in the recent past. And both could become favorites of large institutional investors, thanks to the recent introduction of new spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).So which one of these altcoins -- XRP or Solana -- has the best chance of helping you become a millionaire?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!