Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • Citi Global Industrial Conference, February 20, 2024, Miami – Matthew Pine, Chief Executive Officer; Bill Grogan, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings.

Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days on Xylem’s Investor Relations website at www.xylem.com/en-us/investors.

About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

Xylem uses our Investor Relations website, www.xylem.com/en-us/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

