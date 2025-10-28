Xylem Aktie

WKN DE: A1JMBU / ISIN: US98419M1009

28.10.2025 12:32:47

Xylem Boosts FY25 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported net income attributable to Xylem of $227 million or $0.93 per share for the third quarter, higher than $217 million or $0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.37 per share, compared to $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to $2.27 billion from $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year. It increased 7 percent on an organic basis.

On average, 18 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.03 to $5.08 per share on revenues of approximately $9.0 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 4 to 5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.85 per share on revenues between $8.9 billion and $9.0 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 4 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.84 per share on revenues of $8.95 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Xylem Inc. 132,55

