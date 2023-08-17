|
17.08.2023 22:15:00
Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 33 Cents per Share
The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.33 per share payable on September 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817344190/en/
