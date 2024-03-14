Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 14:41:01

Y-mAbs Therapeutics CFO Bo Kruse To Retire

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Bo Kruse has notified the Company of his resignation. Y-mAbs has commenced a search process for a successor.

Kruse will remain in the CFO role until his successor is identified and joins the Company. He will then continue as a non-executive employee from the time his successor joins the Company through July 31, 2024. After that, he is expected to be available to the Company for a period of time to support a smooth transition of the CFO role.

Prior to joining the Company in June 2016, Kruse was the CFO of the Danish biotech company Azanta A/S from 2009 to 2015.

Further, Kruse served as Genmab A/S' Vice President and CFO from 2005 to 2008, and in a number of other finance positions, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, from 2000 to 2005.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 15,00 -5,30% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen