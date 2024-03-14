Y-mAbs Therapeutics CFO Bo Kruse To Retire

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Bo Kruse has notified the Company of his resignation. Y-mAbs has commenced a search process for a successor.

Kruse will remain in the CFO role until his successor is identified and joins the Company. He will then continue as a non-executive employee from the time his successor joins the Company through July 31, 2024. After that, he is expected to be available to the Company for a period of time to support a smooth transition of the CFO role.

Prior to joining the Company in June 2016, Kruse was the CFO of the Danish biotech company Azanta A/S from 2009 to 2015.

Further, Kruse served as Genmab A/S' Vice President and CFO from 2005 to 2008, and in a number of other finance positions, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, from 2000 to 2005.