:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.12.2025 16:41:37
Yelp COO Sells 20,325 Shares. Should You Be Worried?
Joseph R Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp (NYSE:YELP), directly sold 20,325 shares in an open-market transaction on Dec. 5, 2025, for $611,845, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.*1-year price change as of Dec. 5, 2025.Yelp operates a leading online platform that links consumers with local businesses, leveraging a broad suite of advertising and business management tools. Its digital platform connects consumers with local businesses, providing advertising products, online reservations, waitlist management, and business analytics solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!