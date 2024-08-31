|
31.08.2024 11:12:00
Yes, I'd Absolutely Buy PDD Stock on This Huge Dip. Here's Why.
It's been a tough past few days for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) shareholders. The stock tumbled to the tune of 28% on Monday -- it's biggest-ever single-day setback -- following the release of its disappointing second-quarter results and alarming guidance. Shares have continued to fall since then, too. All told, PDD stock now sits more than 40% below its August peak.Rather than fearing the prospect of further downside, risk-tolerant investors might want to use this extreme weakness as a buying opportunity. The market is overreacting to the wording of the company's admittedly dire warning. Most investors are also underappreciating how growth-measurement figures can be misleading for high-growth outfits like this one.On the off chance you're reading this and aren't familiar with the company, China's PDD Holdings is the e-commerce company formerly known as Pinduoduo. You, however, may be more familiar with its presence outside of China. This is the parent to online-shopping platform Temu (although it still operates as Pinduoduo in China), which connects manufacturers directly with consumers, thus bypassing the need for middlemen and distributors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pinduoduo (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.09.24
|Temu owner PDD builds $38bn cash pile as it denies investors payouts (Financial Times)
|
01.09.24
|Temu owner PDD builds $38bn cash pile as it denies investors payouts (Financial Times)
|
30.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Freitagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Pinduoduo (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pinduoduo (spons. ADRs)
|86,60
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost tiefer
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag kleinere Abschläge.