Yext Launches New Customer Success Program

Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced the launch of its new customer success program. Yext Customer Success reimagines the traditional approaches of services and support, which are typically focused on reacting to customer inquiries and problem-solving on request. With the new program, Yext customers are able to accelerate business results by combining the power of the platform, the most business location data in the industry, and the expertise to turn that data into actionable insights.

In conventional service and support models, customer assistance is primarily reactive to customer inquiries. Yext Customer Success introduces a paradigm shift with a model that focuses on proactively identifying issues before they become problems and finding opportunities to accelerate business outcomes. The Yext team of digital marketing experts utilizes AI-driven data to identify insights and solutions that enable customers to take advantage of trends and opportunities faster and differentiate from the competition.

"Our new Customer Success program will enable our customers to better leverage our deep expertise and turn it into a competitive advantage,” said Mike Walrath, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Yext. "The digital marketing landscape is changing fast. Our customers are challenged with understanding and reacting to the changes while achieving their goals. Yext is uniquely positioned to help our customers navigate these changes and accelerate results for the business. No one in the industry has more business location data or the ability to turn that data into insights and actions faster than Yext.”

Yext Customer Success includes three offerings to meet individual customer needs:

Essential : Free for all Yext customers and designed for marketing teams with in-house expertise; customers receive comprehensive resources to maximize their digital presence

: Free for all Yext customers and designed for marketing teams with in-house expertise; customers receive comprehensive resources to maximize their digital presence Enhanced : Pairs customer teams with Yext experts to co-create and execute impactful digital marketing strategies

: Pairs customer teams with Yext experts to co-create and execute impactful digital marketing strategies Elite: Serves as an integral, hands-on extension of the customer's marketing team to drive maximum impact on a day-to-day basis

"Not only is the platform powerful, but the Yext team acts as an extension of our own,” said Sahyla Simmons, Senior Digital Manager at Bojangles. "Having that strategic support from Yext to help us to take a deep dive into data collected on the platform and craft actionable insights to share with the rest of our team is incredibly valuable. Connecting with our Yext team doesn’t just feel like I’m talking with a partner, it feels like I’m chatting with another teammate who genuinely cares about the growth and success of our brand and maximizing our revenue.”

"Our partnership with Yext is highly valued, not just for their platform's features but for the dedicated support from their team, who have become trusted advisors in our success,” said Mike Vaughn, Director of Digital Consumer Experience at Hunt Advantage Group. "Their commitment extends beyond the value their technology brings, highlighting the importance of true partnership in achieving business goals. Beyond that, we love working with the Yext team – in fact, there's always a spot in our office with their name on it!"

To learn more about Yext Customer Success, visit the Yext website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding Yext’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The following factors, among others, could cause or contribute to such differences: the risk that the benefits described in this release are not realized and whether all offerings and capabilities discussed in this release will be available as and when stated in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Yext on the date hereof, and Yext assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319284233/en/