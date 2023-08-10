You Asked, Jack in the Box Delivers: Sauced and Loaded Potato Wedges are Back

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is bringing back one of its most popular items, Jack’s Sauced and Loaded Potato Wedges. Since being removed from the menu in 2021, the brand has received thousands of mentions across social media platforms begging for the return of the wedges. Jack’s fans are so passionate about the return of the wedges, they even started a Change.org petition, which has over 1,000 signatures. Jack Box, the company’s "CEO,” listens to his fans and delivers, in more ways than one. Fans can enjoy Sauced and Loaded Potato Wedges for a limited time at Jack in the Box locations nationwide, through delivery on the Jack App or on jackinthebox.com from August 7 through October 1.

This is not the first time the brand has discontinued and brought back the potato wedges. They originally debuted back in 1990 and were bought back in 2013 due to popular demand from comments on their Facebook page. They say history repeats itself and the consistent demands have ultimately worked once again, landing the Sauced and Loaded Potato Wedges, available as Classic or Spicy, back on the menu.

Jack’s Sauced & Loaded Potato Wedges feature classic crispy potato wedges, loaded with melty shredded cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, ranch & bacon crumbles and make them hot by adding Jack’s Spicy Good Good Sauce and jalapeños. Classic or Spicy Wedges start at $3, only at Jack in the Box.

The Double Bacon Sourdough Jack, new Jack Pack items and Breakfast Tacos are also available on Jack in the Box menus at restaurants nationwide, on the Jack app and website. Most Jack in the Box locations are open late or 24/7, allowing fans to enjoy these limited time items anytime they want. For more information on these new menu items or on Jack in the Box, visit jackinthebox.com.

