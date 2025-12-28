Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp Aktie

Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US89832Q7455

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.12.2025 19:25:00

You Can Do Way Better Than Truist Financial Stock. Buy and Hold This Forever, Instead.

In 2019, two strong regional banks, BB&T and SunTrust, announced one of the largest bank mergers of equals in many years, at least at the time. Eventually, the pro forma institution also adopted a new name, Truist (NYSE: TFC), to establish a new brand that better represented the new entity. The pitch for the massive merger was simple in theory: deliver best-in-class efficiency and returns.More than six years later, that has yet to be accomplished and investors have shown their displeasure, with the stock up just about 7% over the past five years. You can do way better than Truist. Buy and hold this stock forever, instead.When a merger or an acquisition is announced, it often sounds very enticing. Management promises that bigger will be better and that scale is necessary to better compete, which is certainly true in the banking sector. However, the devil is always in the details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp Pfd Rg Sh Series -mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp Pfd Rg Sh Series -mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp Pfd Rg Sh Series - 21,47 0,00% Truist Financial Corporation Depositary Shs Repr 1-1000th 5.25 % Non-Cum Red Perp Pfd Rg Sh Series -

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:49 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen