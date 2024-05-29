

EQS-Media / 29.05.2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST



Press release

Your Family Entertainment and SOS Children's Villages worldwide celebrate International Children's Day together

Munich, May 29th May 2024

Your Family Entertainment AG is pleased to announce that International Children's Day will be celebrated again this year on June 1, 2024 on Fix&Foxi TV in cooperation with SOS Children's Villages worldwide. Starting at 5:15 pm, viewers can expect a special program full of stories that offer hope and insights into the everyday lives, culture and traditions of children from SOS Children's Villages.

Among the moving stories that will be shown on this day is that of Betty, a 7-year-old poetry lover. Her SOS mother aims to bring a smile or even a laugh to Betty's face every day. Andrea from Ecuador will present her daily 4-kilometer walk to school, which she gladly takes on because she loves school. Pablo from Bolivia is pursuing his dream by regularly attending a dance school, and Alia from Kyrgyzstan is nervously preparing to perform a folk dance.

"We are delighted to celebrate International Children's Day with SOS Children's Villages worldwide and share the stories of these wonderful children with our viewers," says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment "These programs are not only entertaining, but also provide valuable insights and inspiring examples of courage and perseverance."

Lanna Idriss, Director of SOS Children's Villages, says: "In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 development goals to make the world a better place to live by 2030 and to improve the lives of billions of children worldwide. And progress was indeed made in the years that followed, which was encouraging. Today, unfortunately, we have to realize that poverty, hunger and climate change, for example, have increased. Children are the first to suffer. But where there are children, there is hope. Provided that we adults ensure that they can grow up in safety and security. And this is exactly what the reports focus on. We are very grateful to Fix&Foxi TV for helping us to raise awareness for the children in this world in a touching and vivid way."

Fix&Foxi TV invites all viewers to spend this special day together and discover the inspiring stories of the children from the SOS Children's Villages. The program starts on June 1 at 5:15 pm and promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

About SOS Children´s Villages worldwide

SOS Children's Villages is an independent children's rights and development organization. The first SOS Children's Village was founded in 1949 by Hermann Gmeiner. Today, the organization is active for children and families in 138 countries: with 539 SOS Children's Villages and around 2,300 other programmes such as youth residential groups, family support, kindergartens, schools, training and social centers, health stations and emergency aid projects. Worldwide, SOS Children's Villages support up to 1.5 million children and their families every year.

Website: www.sos-kinderdoerfer.de

YouTube: www.sos-kinderdoerfer.tv

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

About Fix&Foxi TV

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

Fix&Foxi TV coverage

Germany: a.o. 1&1, AEP Plückhahn, Amazon Fire TV App, Amazon Prime Video, AWE, Datel Dessau, Deutsche Glasfaser, M7, M-net, NetCologne, New.SW, Pÿur, O2 Powered by Waipu TV, RFT Kabel Brandenburg, Save TV, S+K Halle, Telekom Deutschland, Waipu TV, Wilhelm.tel, Willy.tel, Vodafone / Luxembourg: Post Telecom, Visual Online, Tango TV / Austria: a.o. A1, CableLink/Salzburg AG, HD Austria, H3G, Kabelplus, KTV Lampert, LIWEST, M7, Magenta AT, Ocilion, Salzburg AG, SimpliTV, Stadtwerke Judenburg / Switzerland: a.o. Digital Cable Group, Quickline, M7, Ocilion, Salt, Swisscom/blue TV







Contact SOS Children Villages worldwide:

Christine Kehrer

Head of TV- Video Communication

SOS-Kinderdörfer weltweit

Tel.: +49 (0) 89/179 14-262

E-mail: christine.kehrer@sos-kd.org

www.sos-kinderdoerfer.de

Contact Your Family Entertainment AG:

Michael Huber

Tuerkenstrasse 87

80799 Munich

Germany



Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0

E-mail: michael.huber@yfe.tv

www.yfe.tv



Ralph Fürther

Tel: +49 (0) 171 4859871

E-mail: ralph@3winters.de