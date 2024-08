Zeekr Intelligent Q2 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Climb; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB2,190.2 million or $301.4 million, wider than loss of RMB1,489.7 million last year.

Net loss per share was RMB0.95 or $0.13, compared with loss of RMB0.74 per share a year ago. Net loss per American Depositary Share or ADS was RMB9.51 or $1.31 for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,246.3 million or $171.5 million, compared to loss of RMB1,452.2 million a year ago.

Adjusted net loss per share was RMB0.54 or $0.07, compared to RMB0.73 last year. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB5.41 or $0.75.

The fast-growing intelligent battery electric vehicle or BEV technology company recorded total revenues of RMB20,040.1 million or $2.76 billion for the quarter, an increase of 58.4 percent from prior year's RMB12,649.7 million.

Total vehicle deliveries were 54,811 units, representing a 100 percent year-over-year increase. Vehicle sales were RMB13,438.2 million or $1.85 billion, an increase of 59.0 percent from last year.

Regarding the current trading, the company said that in July 2024, it delivered 15,655 vehicles, up 30 percent from July 2023.

Looking ahead, Andy An, ZEEKR's chief executive officer, said, "As we progress through the second half of 2024, our core objectives remain unchanged to continuously invest in research and development, ensuring we stay at the forefront of technological innovation to drive our business forward and deliver long-term value......"

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Zeekr shares were gaining around 4.5 percent to trade at $15.91.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.