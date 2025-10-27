Zenas BioPharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For Obexelimab In Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO), on Monday announced positive results from the Phase 2 MoonStone trial of obexelimab in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

The study met its primary endpoint, showing a 95% relative reduction in the cumulative number of new gadolinium (Gd)-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions at weeks 8 and 12 compared with placebo.

The company said it expects to report 24-week data in the first quarter of 2026, including additional secondary and exploratory endpoints that may provide insight into obexelimab's potential impact on disability progression and guide further development in RMS.

Zenas also expects to report topline results from the Phase 3 INDIGO trial of obexelimab in IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), a chronic, immune-mediated fibroinflammatory condition, around year-end 2025. In addition, topline data from the Phase 2 SunStone trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are anticipated in mid-2026, along with the 24-week results from the MoonStone trial expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Zenas BioPharma shares rose more than 6% in pre-market trading Monday, following Friday's close at $24.21.